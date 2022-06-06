West Bengal: Double murder takes place near CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Bhabanipur | Unsplash

Kolkata: Double murder took place in Bhabanipur area in Kolkata on Monday evening, near the house of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

One Ashok Shah and his wife Rashmita Shah were killed by unidentified miscreants. According to primary investigation of police, the aged couple were killed by some ‘blunt’ weapon.

Police were seen with a sniffer dog which walked till 400 metres from the place of occurrence and then lost its way.

According to the neighbours, the aged couple had three daughters and the youngest used to stay with her parents.

The second daughter whose in-laws' house is also in Bhabanipur area after failing to contact with her parents came to her father’s house and found her mother lying in front of a door with serious injury in her neck and father with injury in his stomach.

The daughter also confirmed that a few gold ornaments from the house were missing and things were scattered inside the house.

According to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim, the couple was likely shot by a gun.

Commissioner of police Vineet Goyal said that the bodies will be taken to SSKM hospital for autopsy.

“The CCTV cameras in and around the area will be seen and after the autopsy report the actual cause of death will be ascertained. It is clear that the miscreants were inside the house. Whether they are shot dead or with any other weapon can be confirmed after the autopsy,” said Goyal.

At the time of reporting, the bodies were taken to hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the local people were seen afraid as in the ‘high secured’ zone an incident of double murder took place.

“Chief Minister’s residence and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s house in few metres away from the house where the murder took place. Harish Mukherjee road is a high secured zone. If such an incident happens here then no one is safe. We all are in great tension that such an incident can be repeated,” said Anup Chakraborty, neighbor of the deceased couple.