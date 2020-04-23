Beer at home? Maharashtra craft brewers seek permission to directly sell to consumers

In Maharashtra, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, while speaking to journalists, had given people a sliver of hope when he opined that he did not see any reason why liquor shops could not be opened if people maintained social distancing protocols at the outlets.

No official announcement has however been made.

But the lack of alcohol isn't just a problem for consumers. According to a report on The Hindu BusinessLine, the Maharashtra chapter of the Craft Brewers Association of India has recently sought permission from the state government to allow craft breweries to package and sell directly to consumers and retail stores.