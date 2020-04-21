Will wine shops be open in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune? Despite Rajesh Tope's statement, it's highly unlikely

Sources told Free Press Journal that in case a decision is taken, it will be implemented by the district collectors who enjoy major powers now under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Epidemic Act 1897.

In fact, last week a senior bureaucrat told FPJ, “The matter had come for discussion in the first week of April, but the government has decided not to allow liquor sale as of now to avoid a backlash. It is true that the government has received representations from liquor and alcohol manufacturers and also from the wine shop owners in this regard.’’ However, the majority of ministers in the state cabinet are not in favour of resumption of liquor sale in the lockdown.

It’s not just that: even when there isn’t a lockdown, crowds that throng outside a wine shop tend to get out of hand. With the hustling and jostling, there have been arguments. However, this is the first time wine shops will be open since the past month. With people running out of ‘their stock’, it’s highly likely that all social distancing norms will be broken, as everyone will want to get their first bottle of booze. With people breaking norms outside grocery stores, we only shudder to think what could happen outside a liquor store.

A fortnight ago, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has written to Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to give the go-ahead in resuming their businesses. These include the reopening of wine shops and distilleries, given the amount in taxes alcohol gives the state.