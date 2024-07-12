BARBARIC! Dancer Bites Off Live Hen's Head During Performance In AP's Anakapalli; Case Filed After Video Goes Viral |

Andhra Pradesh: A bizarre incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli involving a dance troupe named Vishnu Entertainment. The troupe participated in a program where their performance stirred controversy. According to a report by ABP Desam, the dance group was accused of biting off a hen's head in public view, resulting in a case registered against them.

Video Shows Barbaric Act

The controversy began when a video surfaced showing the dance group performing while biting off a hen's head during the performance. In the video, one can see the group performing on stage when one of the dancers in the very middle, dressed in a red saree lifts a hen. Within moments, the dancer walks ahead and bites off the poor hen's head.

Video Goes Viral Leading To Police Action

The barbaric act doesn't end here. The dancer then drinks the hen's blood and sprays it in the air through his mouth. The video of this insensitive act quickly went viral, prompting a response from the police.

Concerned by the public outcry, the police registered a case against the dance troupe based on complaints that the hen was mistreated in front of an audience that included children.

Case Filed Under Sections Of Prevention Of Cruelty to Animals Act

According to the report, the case was filed under Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, as well as Section 11(1)(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This law, enforced by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), prohibits the torture of animals. The police took action on July 6, aiming to hold the performers accountable for their actions against the hen during the performance.