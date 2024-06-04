VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan's Russian Wife Performs Aarti & Applies Tilak After He Wins Pithapuram Seat In Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan With Wife Anna Lezhneva | X

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Party (JnP), which contested the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections and Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is leading in 21 assembly seats and 2 Lok Sabha seats in the state. A video has surfaced on social media in which Pawan Kalyan's wife, Anna Lezhneva, can be seen greeting the actor with a smile and performing 'aarti' after he won from the Pithapuram seat in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan's wife has supported him throughout his political journey, and as the trends started showing Pawan Kalyan cruising towards a convincing victory, her joy knew no bounds. She thanked the fans, acknowledged their support, and greeted them with folded hands. As news of the party's success spread, fans and supporters started gathering at their residence. Anna Lezhneva's video greeting the supporters went viral on social media.

Another video of the Janasena Party chief's wife performing aarti went viral, showing her applying tilak to the actor while Pawan Kalyan smiled. Their son, Akira, can also be seen in the video standing nearby as his mother gave a warm welcome to his father.

The Election Commission is conducting the counting of votes for the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The latest trends show that JnP is leading in two seats, and TDP is leading in 16 seats in Andhra Pradesh. Assembly elections were also held in Andhra Pradesh on May 13, and the counting is taking place today (June 4). According to the latest trends, TDP is leading in 132 seats, and JnP is leading in 21 seats. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is on his way to forming the government in the state once again.