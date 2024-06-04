Heart-Warming VIDEO: Congress Worker Hugs Rahul Gandhi At AICC HQs In Delhi As Party Leads On 100 Seats | Twitter | ANI

Delhi: A heart-warming video has emerged on the internet amid the counting of votes for the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The video shows a Congress worker hugging Rahul Gandhi as the latest trends indicate that Congress is leading in over 100 seats. In the video, the worker approaches Rahul Gandhi and hugs him as the leader gets out of his car.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred at the AICC headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday (June 4). It can be seen in the video that the worker, who is dressed in a kurta with the imprint of the Congress party and is also holding a Congress flag in his hand. The security personnel present around Rahul Gandhi tried to stop the worker and were not allowing him to reach near the Congress leader. However, Rahul Gandhi asked his guards not to stop the worker.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rahul Gandhi happily greeted the worker, shook hands with him, and also hugged him. The worker seemed to be excited as the Congress party is gaining over 100 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The latest trends show that the NDA is forming the government in the country and Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.

The INDIA alliance gave a tough competition and is leading in 232 seats, as per the latest trends. Rahul Gandhi is leading in the Wayanad seat in Kerala and also in the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. The most surprising trends which are coming to the fore are from Uttar Pradesh. The trend shows that the Samajwadi Party is leading in 35 seats and the Congress party is leading in 7 seats.

A few of the exit polls predicted that the NDA would easily breach the 400-mark in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. However, the latest trends show that the NDA will not be able to cross even the 300-mark. The exit polls also showed that the INDIA parties would not get close to 200 seats, which again seems to be proving wrong as per the latest trends.