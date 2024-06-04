'Rahul Gandhi Should Lead The Nation,' Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut As Congress Gains Lead In More Than 100 Seats | PTI

Mumbai: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 is currently underway and while there is a close fight between NDA and INDI alliance, Shiv Sena UBT Leader and MP Sanjay Raut has said that the Congress will win more than 150 seats in the country.

He also mentioned that according to the current trend, PM Narendra Modi is trailing behind in the Varanasi constituency and that it is unlikely that NDA will win the majority this time.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "If Congress crosses the mark of 100 Lok Sabha seats, INDIA alliance will come to power...The Congress party could even reach the mark of 150 Lok Sabha seats...If Congress emerges as the biggest party, the Prime Minister will be from the Congress party...It is the wish of the nation that Rahul Gandhi should lead the nation..."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "If Congress crosses the mark of 100 Lok Sabha seats, INDIA alliance will come to power...The Congress party could even reach the mark of 150 Lok Sabha seats...If Congress emerges as the biggest party, the Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/GgT1yHLb5I — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

"It was all Modi media polls and the stock market for Gujarati businessmen. It's collapsing today. We are constantly predicting a transformation in the country and Maharashtra. Only now are the trends starting. Surprisingly, the Prime Minister of the country fell behind in the first three rounds; this is the trend. It will be the result. But God's incarnation, Kashiputra, is three rounds behind. The picture will be clear at 2 p.m.," stated Sanjay Raut.

Rahul Gandhi leading in two Lok Sabha seats

Rahul Gandhi is leading in both the Lok Sabha seats of Wayanad in Kerala and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, according to early results from the 2024 general elections.

According to the Election Commission, Rahul Gandhi currently leads from Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by 8718 votes.Rahul Gandhi faces BJP leader K Surendran and CPI's Annie Raja in the constituency. Rahul Gandhi is leading from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli Lok Sabha seat by 2126 votes.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, along with five of the state's other 19 constituencies, voted in the second phase on April 26. Around 642 million people voted in the Lok Sabha elections, which were held in seven phases over the course of six weeks. The counting of votes began with postal ballot papers and tight security. The Congress has fielded its sitting MP, Rahul Gandhi, while the CPI has fielded Annie Raja, its senior leader. The BJP made every effort to establish complete dominance in the 2024 elections, fielding Kerala State President K Surendran as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from this constituency.