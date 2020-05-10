Bansuri's emotional Mother's Day post for late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj has left the internet teary-eyed

Several Twitter users commented on the post stating she was a mother to the entire nation. One user wrote, "The entire nation misses @SushmaSwaraj ma'am. Your mother completely revamped the way the #MEA operated & made it accessible to every #Indian citizen stuck overseas. She was an embodiment of Mother India to all of them."

Another commented, "She was mother to many, infact she was like a father & mother to umpteen stranded men & women. Ma is alive through her legacy & you. Shine on daughter of a warrior woman."

For those unversed, Swaraj rescued many Indians stuck abroad under inhuman conditions, or faced legal issues including passport misplacement or detention at the airport.

Swaraj breathed her last on August 6, 2019, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67. She was the foreign minister in the first term of the Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing ill health.