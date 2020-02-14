Sushma Swaraj epitomised dignity, decency and unwavering commitment to public service: PM Modi

New Delhi: Sushma Swaraj epitomised dignity and had an unwavering commitment to public service, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, as he paid tributes to the late BJP leader on her 68th birth anniversary.

Swaraj died on August 6 last year following a cardiac arrest. "Remembering Sushma Ji. She epitomised dignity, decency and unwavering commitment to public service," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi said the former external affairs minister was firmly rooted in Indian values and ethos, and had great dreams for the country. She was an exceptional colleague and an outstanding minister," he added.