Bangladesh communal violence: ISKCON stages protests at 150 temples across globe

Kolkata: Protesting against the violence in Bangladesh, devotees of ISKCON across 150 countries protested on Saturday by chanting ‘Hare Krishna’ mantra.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Kolkata ISKCON vice president Radharaman Das said that the protest started from 9:30 in the morning and rotational way almost 250-300 devotees are protesting.

“The violence is still continuing, which is a case of worry for us. We are a religious body. Our job is doing prayers and bringing peace all around. Stopping such violence is not our job. It is the job of the administrators and leaders who run the nations,” said Das also stating that the culprit Iqbal Hossain didn’t get punished by the Bangladesh government.

Urging the government to take action against the violence, Das asked them to follow ‘Raj Dharma’.

“The government should follow their ‘raj dharma’. If they forget their duty, we are helpless. These acts of violence are not new to us. Five years ago, our devotee was butchered by religious zealots. Violence is commonplace there. The cycle of violence this time is unprecedented. Despite the main culprit being caught, the violence still is on. On Friday, a Jagannath temple was vandalized. A Lakshmi idol was also broken by them. Such incidents should be a cause of concern for the world,” further mentioned Das.

It can be recalled that last week, many Durga Puja pandals and Hindu temples and homes across Bangladesh were attacked and vandalized after a quran was found in front of a Hindu God.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:12 PM IST