Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 05:57 PM IST

Watch video: Citizens killed, women raped for casting vote in West Bengal, says Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

He says media should visit the West Bengal and report the human rights violation of the state.
FP News Service
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar | File photo - ANI

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The people of Bengal have been deprived of their democratic and human rights, said Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“People are afraid of speaking out their mind in the state but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says all is well,” Dhankhar said.

He made the statement at a private function in Jabalpur on Saturday.

He said that the media outside West Bengal was not aware of the actual situation in the state. “I visited several parts of the state and saw people were migrating to other states. After Independence, I saw such worse condition for the first time in West Bengal,” he said.

He said the media should visit West Bengal and report the ground reality.

“Can a citizen be punished for casting vote or can a woman be raped for that? Unfortunately, it is happening in West Bengal. One can easily understand how human rights are being violated in the state. But, being a custodian of the Constitution of India, I feel it is my duty to protect the rights of citizens,” he said.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 05:57 PM IST
