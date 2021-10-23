Madhya Pradesh: Issueless couple sacrifices ‘Call Girl’ in Gwalior for child

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A childless couple in Gwalior allegedly sacrificed a ‘Call Girl’ on the advice of a tantrik, who claimed that the woman would conceive if the couple had sacrificed a human.

The police have arrested the couple, the woman's sister, the tantrik and a youth.

The couple, woman’s sister and the youth conspired to sacrifice, taking a clue from Bollywood flick murder-2.

According to police, Mamta Bhadauriya and Betu Bhadauriya were married around 15 years ago. They met several doctors but Mamta could not conceive.

Recently, her sister Meera Rajawat shared her sister’s story to her boyfriend Neeraj Parmar, who suggested the couple meet a tantrik in Morena. The couple along with Meera and Parmar recently visisted the Tantik, Girwar Yadav in Morena.

Yadav, as police sources said, suggested the couple sacrifice a human for a child. He also instructed the couple to bring the body to him after sacrifice as he would perform a special ‘Tantrik Kriya’.

The couple along with Meera and Parmar planned a sacrifice. Taking a clue of Bollywood movie Murder-2, in which a call girl is killed, the four decided to hire a call girl.

Parmar contacted Laxmi Mishra and promised her of giving Rs 10,000.

Police sources said that Parmar and Betu Bhadauriya killed Mishra on Friday night. Later, Parmar and Meera were taking Mishra’s body to Yadav’s place.

But, their planning failed, as Parmar, who was riding a bike lost control over it and body fell on the ground. The duo left the bike body there and escaped.

Superintendent of police (SP), Gwalior, Amit Sanghi said that all five accused had been arrested and were being interrogated.

