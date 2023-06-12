Ban On 3 Types Of Online Games In India Soon, Says Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar | ANI

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (IT), Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday (June 12) said that a framework for online gaming was prepared by the government for the first time and said that the government will not allow three types of online games in the country. The three types of games that will be banned include games that involve online gambling, betting and games involving a factor of addiction, said the Union Minister.

"For the first time we have prepared a framework regarding online gaming, in that we will not allow 3 types of games in the country," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The topic of ban on certain online games comes in the backdrop of a recent racket busted by Ghaziabad Police with links in Mumbai of some people trying to illegally convert youngsters using online games. The issue came to the light when the father of a boy in Ghaziabad complained to police about his son having converted to Islam after getting influenced by one Baddo alias Shahnawaz Khan.

It is said that the boy who was converted used to go to a local mosque for praying five times a day. However, when the parents used to ask the boy about where he was headed, he used to say he was going to the gym. One day, the boy's parents followed him after he left house and that is when they found that he was going to a local mosque and not any gym. The cleric of the mosque was arrested by Ghaziabad police and Baddo was arrested in Mumbai following a complaint filed by the father of the minor Jain boy converted into Islam.

Ghaziabad Police had told a TV news channel that the accused used to target boys for illegal conversion on online gaming platform Fortnite. After they lost, they were made to recite Islamic verses. In the later stages, the boys used to be introduced to vidoes of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and other preachers like Tariq Jamil.