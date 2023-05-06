Bajrang Dal row: Man dressed up as Lord Hanuman spotted at PM Modi's roadshow in Bengaluru; video goes viral

WATCH: Man dressed up as Lord Hanuman spotted at PM Modi's roadshow in Bengaluru | ANI

PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in Bengaluru saw a man dressed up as Lord Hanuman. He attracted the attention of the masses and in no time went viral as people took selfies and videos with him. This comes amid the Bajrang Dal row in the poll-bound state of Karnataka.

In one of the videos shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, we can see the man portraying the Hindu God surrounded with many BJP supporters witnessing the event.

PM Modi's roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his mega roadshow here as part of his election campaign for the May 10 Assembly polls. It was noted that he will cover a distance of 26.5 kilometres and greet people alongside before embarking on another roadshow of eight kilometres on Sunday in the IT city.

The road show began at 10 am from Someshwara Bhavan near RBI Grounds in Bengaluru South constituency and is likely to end at the Sankey Tank in Malleshwaram by 1.30 pm.

Thousands of people flanking the arterial roads in the city, greeted, cheered and showered flowers on PM Modi's vehicle. He was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan.

It is reportedly being undertaken under the tagline "Namma Bengaluru, Namma Hemme (our Bengaluru, our pride)."

Bajrang Dal row

Prime Minister Modi began his address during the election campaign by chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Bajrang Bali ki Jai" (Chants to the glory of Lord Hanuman). PM Modi's remarks came in the backdrop of the Congress's Karnataka election manifesto, including banning rightwing outfits like Bajrang Dal.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal members on Thursday created ruckus and vandalised the Congress office in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur in protest against the party after it promised a state-wide ban on Bajrang Dal if voted to power in Karnataka which is scheduled to go to polls on May 10. The miscreants were arrested.