Bhopal: Hanuman devotee Nath should reply to declaration of ban on Bajrang Dal, says CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress election manifesto in Karnataka, announcing a ban on Bajrang Dal, has perked up politics in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, together with all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, came down heavily on the Congress on Wednesday. Chouhan said the Congress seemed to have lost its senses, since Bajrang Dal is a nationalist party that fights against terrorism, but the Congress is comparing it with PFI.

It is the Congress that is opposed to Ram temple and Hinduvta, and Kamal Nath who calls himself a devotee of Hanuman should clear his stand on the matter, Chouhan said. Home Minister Narottam Minister dashed off a letter to Nath urging him to clear his position on the issue. According to Mishra, Nath must say whether he is in favour of the party manifesto in Karnataka or against it. State president VD Sharma accused the Congress of doing appeasement politics.

According to sources, the BJP workers have been told to protest against announcement of ban on Bajrang Dal in the Congress manifesto.

Nothing to do with his being devotee of Hanuman: Nath

Reacting to the BJP’s criticism, president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Kamal Nath said the issue had nothing to do with his being a devotee of Hanuman. What will happen in MP, will be decided by the party’s manifesto committee, Nath said. According to Nath, the Supreme Court has said the organisation that causes instability in society should be banned.