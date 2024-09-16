Bahraich Wolf Attacks: 11-Year-Old Allegedly Attacked, Hunt On To Capture Last Wolf On The Loose

Image for representation | Wikimedia Commons

Wolf menace in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich District appeared to continue on Monday (September 16) with the animal allegedly attacking an 11-year-old boy. The incident has occurred in early hours when the boy was sleeping with his family on the roof of their house in Mohan Pipri village of the district.

"We were asleep on the roof when the wolf came and pounced on my son. He screamed for help and people gathered," said Mohammd Ali, father of Imran Ali.

"My son was severely wounded in the attack and admitted to a hospital," Umar said further. He was quote by news agency ANI.

He said that despite efforts from the authorities, wolf attacks have continued and people in his village are now afraid of venturing out during the night.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Bahraich district earlier and met families affected by wolf attacks. The CM assured the local population that the administration had launched 'Operation Bhediya' and the officials will continue to capture the wolf till the area becomes danger-free.

"There have been some casualties due to the attacks from the wolves. There have been some deaths due to the terror of wolves for the last two months, and some children have also been injured. When I was informed about this for the first time, I immediately instructed the administration to run a campaign," the chief minister said.

"There is a forest department team whose priority is to rescue the animal, but there are also shoot-at-sight orders as a last resort amid a growing number of wolf attacks in the Bahraich district," he added.

A pack of six wolves went loose in Bahraich District in July. Five of these 'killer' wolves have been captured while hunt is on to capture the sixth. Nine people have been killed and 50 have been injured in wolf attacks till date.