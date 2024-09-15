VIDEO: Railway Staff Push Train Engine With Bare Hands To Clear Crossing In UP's Bijnor

Railway engine pushed by railway staff in UP's Bijnor | X | News1India

Several videos surface on social media that capture the good, bad and ugly side of the lives we live. There is no dearth of eccentric incidents getting caught on the camera these days. However, among the rarest scenes must be a group of people pushing a train engine with their bare hands.

This is what exactly happened in UP's Bijnor as a video went viral on Sunday showing railway employees pushing a train engine using their bare hands. Yes, unbelievable as it may sound, the effort of the railway employees was recorded and captured in a video.

As per the information available, the railway staff had to roll up their sleeves and push the engine in order to clear the Bijnor-Nagina railway crossing.

Though the exact details are not available yet, it looks like the train engine stopped at the wrong place and at the wrong time.

As several vehicles and people waited after receiving signal for railway crossing, the engine that stopped would have become a problem for the people.

This is when the railway staff got down and decided to take things in their hands, quite literally. The men were seen pushing the engine and moving it from the crossing area so that the people waiting on the other side could easily cross and reach the other side.

Railway Seva, an official X (Twitter) account for support to Rail users replied to the video and posted that officers were being informed about the incident.

This was the second video related to railway engine that surfaced in as many days. On Saturday, a railway engine ran on the field after getting off-track in Bihar's Gaya. The video of the incident went viral on social media and Congress party also used it to mock the Railway Minister.