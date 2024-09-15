Viral Video: Train Engine Gets Off Track, Seen Running On Field In Bihar's Gaya

A viral video making rounds on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showed a train engine running in the middle of a field instead of the railway track in Bihar's Gaya. It is said that the train engine got off the track and started running on the field, as the video shows. The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday (September 15).

However, the engine didn't run for long on the field and stopped on its own shortly. It also broke a barricade, showed the video. However, on a closer look, the video shows presence of a secondary track on the field that the railway engine ran on for sometime after getting offtrack.

The engine also stopped right before it tilted and went off balance, shows the video.

But people present near the field and those at the periphery were astonished to see a railway engine "running on the field." Several people recorded a mobile video of the incident and shared it on social media.

Fortunately, the incident took place with a railway engine and not a passenger train which could have proved dangerous. Authorities said there were looking into how the engine got off track after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

This incident was reported days after the moving Magadh Express train split into two parts after its coupling broke on September 8 in Buxar district.

Though the incident could have proved dangerous for the passengers, the alertness of the loco pilot saved the passengers and averted the accident.