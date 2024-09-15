 Viral Video: Train Engine Gets Off Track, Seen Running On Field In Bihar's Gaya
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViral Video: Train Engine Gets Off Track, Seen Running On Field In Bihar's Gaya

Viral Video: Train Engine Gets Off Track, Seen Running On Field In Bihar's Gaya

The engine didn't run for long on the field and stopped on its own shortly. It also broke a barricade, showed the video. However, on a closer look, the video shows presence of a secondary track on the field that the railway engine ran on for sometime after getting offtrack. The people present near the farm were astonished to see a railway engine "running on the field."

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
article-image

A viral video making rounds on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showed a train engine running in the middle of a field instead of the railway track in Bihar's Gaya. It is said that the train engine got off the track and started running on the field, as the video shows. The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday (September 15).

However, the engine didn't run for long on the field and stopped on its own shortly. It also broke a barricade, showed the video. However, on a closer look, the video shows presence of a secondary track on the field that the railway engine ran on for sometime after getting offtrack.

The engine also stopped right before it tilted and went off balance, shows the video.

But people present near the field and those at the periphery were astonished to see a railway engine "running on the field." Several people recorded a mobile video of the incident and shared it on social media.

FPJ Shorts
Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools Closed Tomorrow in These States; Maharashtra Reschedules Holiday to September 18
Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools Closed Tomorrow in These States; Maharashtra Reschedules Holiday to September 18
Neelesh Misra Reveals NOT Being Invited For Kangana Ranaut's Woh Lamhe Music Launch In 2006: 'Never Ending Story'
Neelesh Misra Reveals NOT Being Invited For Kangana Ranaut's Woh Lamhe Music Launch In 2006: 'Never Ending Story'
Palak Sindhwani SHOOTS For TMKOC Amid Rumours Of Legal Notice, Shares Pictures
Palak Sindhwani SHOOTS For TMKOC Amid Rumours Of Legal Notice, Shares Pictures
IAF To Induct Fighter Jet LCA AF MK II By 2025
IAF To Induct Fighter Jet LCA AF MK II By 2025

Fortunately, the incident took place with a railway engine and not a passenger train which could have proved dangerous. Authorities said there were looking into how the engine got off track after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

This incident was reported days after the moving Magadh Express train split into two parts after its coupling broke on September 8 in Buxar district.

Read Also
Netizens TROLL Railways Over 'Committed To Quality, Committed To You' Tagline Printed On Magadh...
article-image

Though the incident could have proved dangerous for the passengers, the alertness of the loco pilot saved the passengers and averted the accident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Train Engine Gets Off Track, Seen Running On Field In Bihar's Gaya

Viral Video: Train Engine Gets Off Track, Seen Running On Field In Bihar's Gaya

IAF To Induct Fighter Jet LCA AF MK II By 2025

IAF To Induct Fighter Jet LCA AF MK II By 2025

'Arvind Kejriwal Is Master Of Political Manoeuvring, Deliberately Talking About Resignation,' Says...

'Arvind Kejriwal Is Master Of Political Manoeuvring, Deliberately Talking About Resignation,' Says...

MBBS Courses To Be Offered In Hindi In Chhattisgarh From Academic Year 2024-25: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

MBBS Courses To Be Offered In Hindi In Chhattisgarh From Academic Year 2024-25: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Mumbai-Jabalpur & Kacheguda-Manmad Express To Feature New LHB Coaches

Mumbai-Jabalpur & Kacheguda-Manmad Express To Feature New LHB Coaches