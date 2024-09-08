 Video: Panic Among Passengers As Running Magadh Express Divides Into 2 Parts In Bihar’s Buxar
A rail accident occurred in Bihar's Buxar when the Magadh Express unexpectedly split into two parts due to a coupling failure.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
@BigBreakingWire

A rail accident occurred in Bihar on the Danapur-Buxar main line when the Magadh Express unexpectedly split into two parts due to a coupling failure. 

The incident took place at approximately 11:01 am near Tudiganj station, causing panic among passengers who feared a major disaster. The coupling of the S-7 coach broke, dividing the train as it neared Nuaon Gumti, shortly after leaving Dumraon station at 10:58 am.

Watch the video here:

As a result of the coupling failure, the front part of the train, including the S-7 coach and the air-conditioned compartments, continued moving ahead, while the rest of the train came to a halt on the tracks. The train driver, after realising the situation, stopped the train, preventing a more serious outcome. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Witnesses describe a scene of confusion and fear as passengers, startled by the sudden jolt and the separation of the train, scrambled to understand what had happened. Many passengers rushed off the train in panic, concerned about a potential crash or derailment. 

They were seen gathering on the tracks, examining the separated coaches and discussing the incident. Although the initial moments were filled with anxiety, the situation gradually calmed down as passengers realised that no immediate danger was present.

Watch the video here:

Railway officials quickly arrived at the scene, but as of now, there has been no official statement regarding when operations on the down main line will resume. The incident has caused a significant disruption in train services, with the down line remaining blocked.

While the authorities have not yet provided details on the cause of the coupling failure, they are working to restore normal train operations. Passengers, though rattled by the experience, expressed relief that no one was injured. 

