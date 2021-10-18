Babul Supriyo to submit resignation as BJP MP tomorrow, says 'if I have it in me, will win it again'

Kolkata: A month after defecting to ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP Asansol MP Babul Supriyo took to social media and said that he will resign from his MP post on Tuesday.

“Sincere Gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Sir @ombirlakota for granting me his time tmrw at 11am to formally resign as a MP•I will not hold on to the Berth/Perks/Salary of a MP now that I am no longer a part of @BJP4India that I won the seat for•If I have it in me, wil win it again,” read Babul’s tweet.

Notably, last month Babul had visited the national capital to resign from the MP post but according to Babul, he didn’t get time from the Speaker for which he had returned to Kolkata without resigning.

It can be recalled that on October 1 Speaker Om Birla’s office had alleged that Babul didn’t apply for any appointment from the Speaker following which Babul took to Twitter and posted his application which was stamped 'received' from the Speaker's office.

It is pertinent to mention that after joining the Trinamool Congress on September 18, on September 24, singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo had sanctioned more than two crore ten lakh rupees from his MPLAD fund for the development of Asansol.

“I am always with Asansol and in future will also be there with Asansol. I am giving the details of money I had spent for the people,” posted Babul on social media, publishing the works he had done in his MP’s letterhead.

Babul was also trolled on social media following this post.

