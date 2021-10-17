West Bengal: LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari starts campaign at Shantipur ahead of bypoll

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took part in a different organisational meeting at Nadia’s Shantipur ahead of bypoll due on October 30.

Following the meeting Suvendu was seen campaigning for BJP candidate Niranjan Biswas.Addressing the media, the LoP said that following the incidents in Bangladesh where Hindus are being heckled, the people of Shantipur will mark BJP’s victory to safeguard the interests of their own.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the Narayani Sena and also made Rajbangshi leader and BJP MP Nisith Pramanick union minister. In Shantipur there are several Rajbangshi voters so they will vote for BJP. BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar won the Assembly polls by over 16000 votes a d thrice than that,” said Suvendu.

Asked how the LoP will stop defection and infighting to which the LoP slammed the media and called the person to be ‘biased’ towards TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“The defection won't make any loss to the saffron camp as the BJP is cadre based party and the face is Modi,” mentioned Suvendu.

Meanwhile, BJP youth wing leader Tarunjyoti Tiwari had written a letter to Kolkata Police Commissioner urging him to lodge an FIR against Indian Secular Front (ISF) chief Abbas Siddiqui for his comment on Bangladesh violence.

Notably, Abbas had warned the Hindus that he will go all out if the Hindus insult the Quran.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 09:43 PM IST