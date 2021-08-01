Babul Supriyo targets Dilip, Kunal Ghosh in new post over his 'retirement', says 'positive energy will be saved'

Former Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supiyo who announced his retirement from active politics in a brief post on social media, today the former minister targeted West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh and TMC's Kunal Ghosh for their comments over his decision.
Supriyo in a Facebook post hit out at the West Bengal leaders by sharing screenshots of the comments passed by the leaders and wrote, "I have read your comments. Each is seeing it in their own way and understanding it in that way and supporting it, they are opposing it, they are raising questions and also asking. Some people are using language as per their choice. I accept it all, but I can respond with my work. Why do I have to be at the post of an MP or a Minister?"
He added, "Give me some time. I will now focus on my singing and shows. I will have a lot of time in hand. I will not have to deal with such comments every day. So much positive energy will be saved. I can use this positive energy for good work."
Reacting to Supriyo's resignation, BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh a press conference said, "Who writes what I do not see. Has he given his resignation, please find out. Who is going where why will a comment on this? Someone entering politics of quitting is an individual choice, I will not say anything on this. By posting something on Facebook one cannot quit politics, make him understand."
On the other hand, in a post, TMC's Kunal Ghosh had said, "Lok Sabha is on and Speaker is sitting. And instead of giving his resignation, there is drama on Facebook. Has no desire to quit. He is trying to get people to follow him. Like in Sholay where Dharmendra gets on to the tank and creates drama, Babul wants to divert attention. Actually, he used to sing but now he is doing drama."
Babul Supriyo in his social media posts announced about quitting politics and BJP and also mentioned that he is not joining any other political party. In a post shared on his Facebook, the singer-turned-politician mentioned that one of the reasons for his quitting politics is the recent decision by the Central leaders of taking away his ministerial posts.
