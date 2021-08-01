Babul Supriyo targets Dilip, Kunal Ghosh in new post over his 'retirement', says 'positive energy will be saved'

Former Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supiyo who announced his retirement from active politics in a brief post on social media, today the former minister targeted West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh and TMC's Kunal Ghosh for their comments over his decision.

Supriyo in a Facebook post hit out at the West Bengal leaders by sharing screenshots of the comments passed by the leaders and wrote, "I have read your comments. Each is seeing it in their own way and understanding it in that way and supporting it, they are opposing it, they are raising questions and also asking. Some people are using language as per their choice. I accept it all, but I can respond with my work. Why do I have to be at the post of an MP or a Minister?"

He added, "Give me some time. I will now focus on my singing and shows. I will have a lot of time in hand. I will not have to deal with such comments every day. So much positive energy will be saved. I can use this positive energy for good work."