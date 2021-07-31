West Bengal: TMC takes a dig after difference in opinion arises in BJP over bypoll issue

Kolkata: After two BJP leaders comments differed from the bypoll issue, TMC claimed that it is 'communication gap within the saffron camp'.

A day after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the bypoll should take place after everyone above 18 years of age gets vaccinated with at least the first dose, the BJP West Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that bypoll can happen at scheduled time.

West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim sarcastically slamming the BJP said that a day will come when Suvendu will overshadow Dilip Ghosh.

“Firstly it is clear that there is a communication gap within the BJP leaders and now more than Dilip Ghosh it is seen that Suvendu Adhikari is being prioritized as Central leaders directly communicate with the LoP”, slammed Firhad.

However, changing his stand later on, the West Bengal BJP chief said that on one side the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is demanding bypoll and on the other side has imposed lockdown like restrictions in the state.

“The TMC government had put a ban on political gatherings so if the ban is not lifted then how can bypoll take place? The Chief Minister is only worried that she might have to leave her post,” stated Ghosh.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh stated that people from 213 constituencies have voted in favour of the TMC just to see Mamata Banerjee as their Chief Minister.

It can be recalled that the election of Murshidabad’s Jangipur and Samshergunj was cancelled earlier due to the death of the candidates by being affected by COVID.

Later, due to the second wave of COVID-19 along with two Assembly seats, five more Assembly seats were attached. Dinhata, Khardaha, Shantipur, Gosaba and Bhawanipore seat will also go for bypolls.