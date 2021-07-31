West Bengal: BJP MP Babul Supriyo quits politics, says want to focus on social work

Kolkata: Former minister of states and BJP Asansol MP Babul Supriyo in his social media posts announced about quitting politics and BJP and also mentioned that he is not joining any other political party.
In a post shared on his Facebook, the singer-turned-politician mentioned that one of the reasons for his quitting politics is the recent decision by the Central leaders of taking away his ministerial posts.
"Goodbye. I'm not going to any political party. TMC, Congress, CPI(M) nobody has called me, I'm not going anywhere...One need not be in politics to do social work," he wrote.
Babul also mentioned that he will resign from his MP post soon and hinted towards dissatisfaction towards the party.
He also claimed that in the 2014 Lok Sabha election he was the only one who had won independently from BJP’s ticket and Ahluwalia had won with GJM ally from the Darjeeling Constituency.
Slamming Babul, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that ahead of the recently concluded Assembly polls Babul sang ‘Kaho Na Pyar Hain’ which people of West Bengal rejected and also that post poll due to infighting within the saffron camp, Babul’s ministerial post was taken away.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)