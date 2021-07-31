West Bengal: BJP MP Babul Supriyo quits politics, says want to focus on social work

Kolkata: Former minister of states and BJP Asansol MP Babul Supriyo in his social media posts announced about quitting politics and BJP and also mentioned that he is not joining any other political party.

In a post shared on his Facebook, the singer-turned-politician mentioned that one of the reasons for his quitting politics is the recent decision by the Central leaders of taking away his ministerial posts.

"Goodbye. I'm not going to any political party. TMC, Congress, CPI(M) nobody has called me, I'm not going anywhere...One need not be in politics to do social work," he wrote.