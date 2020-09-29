Babri Masjid verdict tomorrow: All you need to know about case involving LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and others

With both Bharti and Singh convalescing in separate hospitals after coronavirus infection, it was not immediately known if they would be present in the court at the time of pronouncement of order.

On Monday, Bharti tweeted that if the AIIMS authorities allow her, then she would like to appear in the special CBI court of Lucknow on Wednesday when it is likely to pronounce the verdict in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

"I have just been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh. There are three reasons: Dr Harshvardhan is worried for me; I got a high fever at (Sunday) night; and if I get a positive nod from the AIIMS after tests, then I would like to appear in the CBI court of Lucknow the day after tomorrow," she tweeted.

Singh, during whose tenure as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh the disputed structure was demolished, was put on trial in September last year after his tenure as governor (of Rajasthan) came to an end.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust in charge of constructing the Ram temple, is also among those accused.