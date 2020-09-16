From demolition to court decision: A timeline of the Babri Masjid case

Below, we've put down the timeline of events, from demolition day to the present. While the mosque is believed to have been constructed in 1528, and there had been other events along with way (such as idols of Ram Lalla being placed under a central dome outside the disputed structure in 1949), our timeline begins on the day angry kar sevaks pulled down the structure. They maintain that it was built during the time of Babur at the the spot which marked the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Take a look.

December 6, 1992: The mosque in Ayodhya was pulled down by kar sevaks. Soon after this, two FIRs were registered over the incident. While one was against the thousands of unnamed kar sevaks who had allegedly indulged in robbery as well as defiling a place of worship and promoting enmity. The second was against eight political leaders, including the BJP veterans mentioned above. As per the FIR, they had given hate speeches.

December 16, 1992: Around two weeks after the mosque was pulled down, former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao appointed retired High Court Judge MS Liberhan to look into the case. While the Commission was originally mandated to submit its report within three months, it took 48 extensions before tabling its report.

October 5, 1993: CBI files consolidated chargesheet.

October 8, 1993: UP government issues a notification stating that the two FIRs would be tried together.

2001: Accused individuals challenge order before Allahabad High Court citing a lapse on the part of the Uttar Pradesh government. As the CBI plea to fix the lapse went unheeded by the UP government, the accused eventually won the case to have the charges of criminal conspiracy dropped. The case was then tried separately in Raebareli.