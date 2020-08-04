Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: Remembering the leaders who watched Babri Masjid demolition up close

August 5 is going to be a historic day for many Indians as the long awaited Ayodhya Ram Temple foundation event is set to take place on this day.

And while the preparations for this day is in full swing, let's go a bit back in the history and have look at what happened on the day of Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 and who were present on the dais on this day when the mosque was pulled down.

Nearly three decades ago, the temple movement reached a crescendo on December 6, 1992 when thousands of 'kar sevaks' came together to Ayodhya and demolished the disputed structure, which led to communal riots across the country.