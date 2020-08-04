Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: When and where to watch Ram Mandir foundation event live

As Ayodhya prepares for Wednesday’s Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony, COVID-19 has kept the guest list quite restricted. Security has been ramped up, and no more than 5 people will be allowed to gather in one place.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary on Monday said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This includes 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions as well as some eminent citizens of the temple town. Others still would be viewing the event via video-conferencing.

The 'bhumi pujan' ceremony will take place at 12.30 pm on Wednesday, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on stage alongside RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das the head of the Temple Trust and Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister and Governor.

What is the itinerary?

According to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra’s official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Modi will first undertake a Darshan Puja at the Shri Hanumangarhi Mandir, followed by puja of Ramlalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. Following this, there will be the bhoomi puja and the state event.

Where can you watch the foundation event?

The BJP plans to live-stream the event from giant screens located at prominent places in the national capital.

You can also watch the momentous occasion on television or online. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra had recently tweeted that it would be broadcasted live on Doordarshan. Additionally, other media outlets can also broadcast the live telecast.

An Indian Express report quoted sources to say that the event would be covered like any other event the Prime Minister attends.

“The event will be telecasted LIVE on Doordarshan. Other channels will also broadcast the telecast. We appeal to all pujya Sant-Mahatma and Shri Ram bhakts across the globe to do Samuhik Pujan & Bhajan-Kirtan with their family, friends & the society, between 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM,” the Trust had tweeted on July 25.