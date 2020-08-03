Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: Remembering Ram Dhun that gave strength to Mahatma Gandhi

As the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram temple is all set to take place on August 5 in Ayodhya, let us remind you about one of the famous Bhajan which is sung to praise Lord Rama- Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram. The Bhajan was widely popularized by Mahatma Gandhi.
Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram is sometimes called Ram Dhun and it was sung by Gandhi and his followers as they walked during the 241 mile Salt March to Dandi.
This Bhajan was one of the favourites of Mahatma Gandhi and was chanted regularly in his prayer meetings.
Here are the lyrics of Gandhi's favourite Bhajan for you:
Raghupati Raghav Rajaram
Patit Paavan Sitaram
Sitaram Jai Sitaram
Bhaj pyare tu Sitaram
Raghupati.........
Ishwar Allah Tere Naam
Sabko sanmati de Bhagwan
Raghupati ........
Raat ko Nindiya Din ko Kaam
Kabhi Bhajoge Prabhu Ka Naam
Karte rahiye aapne Kaam
Lete Rahiye Prabhu Ka Naam
Raghupati Raghav
Rajaram Patit Paavan Sitaram.
You can listen to the most common version of the Bhajan that was put to music by Vishnu Digambar Paluskar, here:
