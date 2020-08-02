Ahead of Ram temple event, Railways says work on Phase 1 of Ayodhya station to end by June 2021

The first phase of the new Ayodhya station, modelled on the Ram temple, will be completed by next June and it will provide state-of-the-art facilities for passengers travelling to the birthplace of Lord Ram, the Railways said on Sunday.

In the first phase, the development work in platform number 1, 2/3, development of current circulating area and holding area will be completed, Northern Railway General Manager Rajiv Chaudhary said.

Sanctioned in 2017-2018 at a cost of Rs 80 crore, the Ayodhya railway station will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 104 crore, Chaudhary said.