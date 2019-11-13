Ayodhya to be refurbished, Yogi government plans to build airport and introduce cruise rides

Soon after the verdict on the Ram Jamnbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit case, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to recreate the Ayodhya as the glamorous temple town.

UP government has plans to build Ayodhya to become the biggest religious destination for devotees in North India. It is planning to form an ‘Ayodhya Tirtha Development Board’ to take this task further.

The government is also planning to build an international airport in Ayodhya and inaugurate it on Ram Navami. The Ayodhya railway station will also soon be revamped with a budget of 100 crores already passed by the centre.

Ayodhya Mayor Rakesh Upadhyay said, “The government is finalising development programs for Ayodhya on a large scale. The development plan will be made public very soon once it is finalised.”

The district will also get a bus terminus with a capacity of 3,000 to 4,000 buses. The proposal is waiting for clearance from the Chief Minister.

Ayodhya was a small town in the district of Faizabad before teh Yogi Adityanath government renamed teh district itself Ayodhya.