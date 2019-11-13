'Proposed fee hike equivalent to monthly family income', JNU students protest against draft hostel manual

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students' union has been on a strike against the draft hostel manual, approved by the Inter-Hall administration, which it claims has provisions for the hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings. The draft hostel manual might come up for discussion at the Executive Council (EC) meeting on Wednesday and if approved, will be implemented.

The possibility of the draft hostel manual being approved, several students are stressed about covering their education fees and what the future might look like with unaffordable fees hike.

Ramesh Kumar, a 22-year-old student of the School of International Studies at JNU had cleared the multi-tasking staff exam in Jharkhand and was excited about the 20,000 Rs paying job at teh expense of his higher education. However, he was convinced by his professor and JNU alumni, to apply at the prestigious university for higher education.

Ramesh has been studying at JNU for a year now says he is a changed man. He told News 18, After having studied for a year in JNU, I am a transformed individual. I can speak in English and I understand world politics. However, I don't know if I can continue to aspire. The fee hike will break the back of my family as they cannot pay so much for my education. They would think a peon's job with a monthly pay of Rs 20,000 was safer”.

After the hostel manual proposal, which if approved, will cost all hostel students Rs 1,700, a one-time refundable mess security fee that has seen a jump from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.

The rent for a single-seater room has been increased from Rs 20 per month to Rs 600 per month and for a double-seater, it has been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 300 per month in the draft hostel manual.

Jyoti Kumari, who is pursuing her masters in Russian language, said she had opted for a professional course because of the job opportunities in Delhi. He father is a farmer in Sasaram in Bihar and has an annual income of Rs 72,000.

"What I will have to pay after the fee hike will be equivalent to my per month family income. My younger sister was also planning to take the JNU entrance but now that appears to be a remote possibility," she said.