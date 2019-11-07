Maharashtra government formation LIVE: Sena MLAs authorise Uddhav to take 'final decision' on govt formation

BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who is scheduled to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Maharashtra power tussle, said that there will be a decision soon. "Government in Maharashtra should be formed under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis ji," Gadkari said. The Union Minister also denied any mediation by RSS in the issue. "RSS and Mohan Bhagwat ji have no connection with this," he told reporters. Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also clarified that he has no plan of coming back to Maharashtra. "No question of me returning to Maharashtra, I will continue to work in Delhi," he said.