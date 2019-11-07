Maharashtra government formation LIVE: Sena MLAs authorise Uddhav to take 'final decision' on govt formation

'BJP needs to accept 50 50 at the earliest': Abdul Sattar, Sena MLA
"BJP needs to accept 50 50 at the earliest or else they need to sit on opposition's chair", says Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar.
Sena MLAs authorise Uddhav to take 'final decision' on govt formation
The Shiv Sena MLAs on Thursday authorised party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take a "final decision" on government formation in Maharashtra. Thackeray chaired a meeting of all party MLAs at his residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra, where the legislators also reiterated that the formula of "equal sharing of posts and responsibilities" agreed upon before the Lok Sabha polls should be implemented.
There will be a decision soon, Nitin Gadkari says
BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who is scheduled to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Maharashtra power tussle, said that there will be a decision soon. "Government in Maharashtra should be formed under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis ji," Gadkari said. The Union Minister also denied any mediation by RSS in the issue. "RSS and Mohan Bhagwat ji have no connection with this," he told reporters. Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also clarified that he has no plan of coming back to Maharashtra. "No question of me returning to Maharashtra, I will continue to work in Delhi," he said.
'Wish to form a govt with Shiv Sena, Uddhav has said Fadnavis is a Shiv Sainik'
Sudhir Mungantiwar, a BJP leader, said his party wanted to form a government with the Shiv Sena; he added that Uddhav Thackeray had called Devendra Fadnavis a Shiv Sainik. Asked if the BJP would try to form a minority government, Mungantiwar said there was no such plan.
Sanjay Raut tweets poem to take dig at BJP
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted a couplet this morning, apparently to take aim at the BJP. "There is no ground beneath your feat," the poem read. "What's surprising is that even so, you don't believe it".
