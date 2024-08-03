Ayodhya Rape Case: Bakery Of Rape Accused SP Leader Demolished

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

In a significant action on Saturday, the bakery belonging to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Moeen Khan, who has been accused of raping a minor girl, is being demolished by the authorities.

The demolition operation faced an initial delay when the bulldozer got stuck in the mud near a pond adjacent to the bakery. However, a second bulldozer was quickly brought to the site, allowing the demolition to resume.

The site in Bhadarsa, where the bakery was constructed on encroached land, was heavily guarded. Administrative and police officials, along with a large contingent of police force, were present to oversee the demolition.

On Friday evening, the district administration conducted a land survey of the property owned by Khan. SDM Sohawal Ashok Kumar said: "The bakery has been sealed after being found illegal, and demolition is underway. The accused's house will also be demolished."

The crackdown follows directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who took action in response to the allegations against Moeen Khan. Assistant Food Commissioner Manikchand Singh led a raid on the bakery on Saturday. During the raid, samples of food items were collected for testing, and the bakery was subsequently sealed.

Following the sealing, all items within the bakery are being removed. The bakery was reportedly constructed on a large plot of encroached land, with a portion of the land used for agricultural purposes. Employees of the Bhadarsa municipal council are assisting in the removal of the bakery’s contents.

Legal actions against SP leaders

In a related development, a case has been registered against the chairman of the Bhadarsa municipal council and two SP leaders at the Purakalandar police station. They are accused of threatening the family of the rape victim to settle the case.

Ramsevak Das, a resident of Bharatkund Pipra, filed the FIR, alleging that Chairman Mohammad Rashid, SP leader Jai Singh Rana, and another individual visited the district women’s hospital around 11 PM. They pressured the victim’s family to settle the case and threatened them with dire consequences if they refused.

City Inspector Ashwani Pandey confirmed that a case has been registered based on Ramsevak Das’s complaint, and an investigation is underway. The authorities are determined to ensure that justice is served, and strict actions are being taken against those found guilty of threatening or pressuring the victim's family.

Mayawati supports Govt action:

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, in a post on 'X', stated that the Uttar Pradesh government's strict action against the accused in the Ayodhya gang rape case is appropriate. However, she questioned the Samajwadi Party's demand for a DNA test of the accused, asking, "What should be made of this? The SP should also disclose how many DNA tests were conducted against such accused during their tenure."

Broader Implications

The demolition of Moeen Khan's bakery is part of a broader crackdown on illegal structures and criminal activities linked to influential individuals. The state government has reiterated its commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that no one, regardless of their political affiliation, is above the law. This incident highlights the ongoing efforts to address issues of land encroachment and the misuse of political power in the region.