 UP: Samajwadi Party Names Mata Prasad Pandey As New Leader Of Opposition In State Assembly
Pandey will replace SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who resigned as MLA from Karhal seat after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Sunday appointed Mata Prasad Pandey the leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

About Mata Prasad Pandey

Yadav has appointed Pandey, SP MLA from Itwa, the leader of opposition in the assembly, a party leader said. The decision was taken at a meeting of MLAs at the SP headquarters here. Pandey, a Brahmin, is a former speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

