UP: Samajwadi Party Names Mata Prasad Pandey As New Leader Of Opposition In State Assembly

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Sunday appointed Mata Prasad Pandey the leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
Pandey will replace SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who resigned as MLA from Karhal seat after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj.
Read Also
'Support Price To Allies Instead Of MSP For Farmers,' Says Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav On...
About Mata Prasad Pandey
Yadav has appointed Pandey, SP MLA from Itwa, the leader of opposition in the assembly, a party leader said. The decision was taken at a meeting of MLAs at the SP headquarters here. Pandey, a Brahmin, is a former speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.