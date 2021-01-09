Avian flu: Delhi bans import of live birds, closes poultry market for 10 days

The Delhi government on Saturday ordered closure of the capital's wholesale poultry market at Ghazipur for 10 days and imposed a total ban on import of live birds in the city, as a preventive measure to stop the spread of the bird flu.

Announcing this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters: "There is no confirmed case of bird flu in Delhi so far. We have sent around 104 samples to a lab in Jalandhar. The reports will come by the day after tomorrow. The Delhi government will take the necessary decision based on these reports."