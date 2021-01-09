Bird flu scare in Delhi: Over 100 crows found dead, samples sent for testing

"Awareness among poultry farmers and the general public (consumers of eggs and chicken) about the disease is of foremost importance. Communication from Secretary (AHD) has been sent to Health Ministry to restore consumer confidence in consumption of chicken and eggs," the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said.

"Appropriate advisories have been requested to be issued from the Health Ministry in this regard so that consumer confidence affected by rumors is put to rest. Also, states have been requested to increase awareness regarding the safety of poultry or poultry products that were safe for consumption following boiling/cooking procedures for which central support would be available," it added.

Besides this, the states that are still unaffected by avian influenza have been requested to keep a vigil on any unusual mortality amongst birds and to report immediately so that necessary measures are taken in the fastest possible time.

Central teams have been deployed to visit the affected states of Kerala, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh for monitoring and for epidemiological investigation.

In another major decision, Punjab has imposed a complete ban on the import of live birds including Poultry and unprocessed Poultry meat for any purpose into the state of Punjab with immediate effect till January 15, 2021. The decision will be reviewed based on the evolving situation.

