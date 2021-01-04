Attention Students: Education Minister to announce eligibility criteria for admission in IITs & date of JEE Advanced on Jan 7

Union Education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs and the date of JEE Advanced on 7th January at 6 pm.
Taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal shared that he will be announcing the eligibility criteria for admission to IITs and the exam date on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Earlier, the student had to score at least 75 percent marks or rank in top 20 percentile in their class 12 board exams to be eligible to take admissions into the IITs if they have cleared the JEE Advanced exams.
However, class 12 marks criteria for IIT admissions was relaxed in 2020.
For the uninitiated, JEE Advanced is an entrance exam which helps to secure admissions in either the IITs or the Indian School of Mines (ISM). The JEE Advanced exam was conducted on September 27, 2020.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)