2021: Click here to check timetables of JEE, NEET and CBSE board exams

With several exams getting cancelled and many getting postponed, 2020 was challenging for the students in India. Now the year is about to end, however, the pandemic is not over yet as India has also reported few cases with the mutated COVID-19 virus.

The uncertainty over conducting exams in 2021 is still there and students are in confusion over dates of various exams. Thus we have collated a list of dates of various exams for you.



JEE

This year the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May starting from February 23 to 26, 2021. The next sessions of the exam will take place between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-38. For the first time ever, the examination for admission into engineering institutions in the country will be conducted in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati.

NEET

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 aspirants are also requesting for clarity of the MBBS entrance examination schedule. Earlier, in the discussion conducted on December 17, Pokhriyal had stated that there are no plans to cancel NEET 2021. However, students are requesting to conduct NEET 2021 twice in a year and also want the reduction in the exam syllabus.

CBSE Board Exams

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has stated that he will declare CBSE Board Exams 2021 dates on December 31 at 6 pm. The exams would not be conducted in January or February, as informed by the education minister previously.