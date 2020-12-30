CBSE Board Exams: Dates to be announced tomorrow, not considering option of online exams, says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday said that the suspense over the dates for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will end tomorrow.
"Based on suggestions by parents & schools, we will discuss dates related to CBSE exams on 31st Dec & end suspense over Board exams. We'll try to announce dates for future exams," news agency ANI quoted Pokhriyal as saying.
The Education Minister also confirmed that the Board exams will not be conducted online. "The idea is to conduct examinations in the same manner as examinations were conducted earlier, right now we're not considering the option of online exams," he said.
Earlier, Pokhriyal had announced that the Board exams scheduled for February 2021 were postponed. "I received a lot of requests from various students and teachers to postpone the CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12. Keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in mind and after various consultations, we have decided that board exams will not be held in February. Exact dates will be announced soon," he had tweeted.
