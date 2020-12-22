No CBSE Board Exams till after February 2021, says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Amid COVID-19, a large number of students are worried about the upcoming CBSE Board exams. Clarifying all queries of students with regard to CBSE class 10 and 12 exams, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday said that no board exams will be conducted till after February 2021.

The decision was taken in view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, and the exams have been postponed till when the condition is ideal for holding the CBSE Board exams.

He added that more discussions in the future will be needed to fix the CBSE Board Exam 2021 dates.

The Education Minister was holding a live webinar on Twitter today to interact with teachers from across the country.

He further reminded the viewers of the earlier Supreme Court ruling, which held that the JEE and the NEET exams would go ahead even amid the pandemic outbreak.

The Union Education Minister said that the majority of people want the CBSE board exams to not be cancelled so as to not hang a question mark on the future of the students set to appear for the exams. He said that in January and February, the exams will not be held, but from after February onwards, the exams will proceed as usual with all COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also said that the exact dates for the board exam has not yet been fixed, and will require further discussion on the matter.

Earlier, on December 10, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal fielded the questions of the students at a live interactive session and assured them that they will return to school soon as the COVID-19 situation in the country is improving. Presently, 17 states have decided to reopen schools, he informed.

