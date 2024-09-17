 Atishi To Be Delhi CM; AAP MLAs Unanimously Accept Arvind Kejriwal’s Proposal
Atishi, now the second woman to hold the position of Chief Minister in Delhi after Sheila Dikshit, has been a central figure within AAP. She currently holds key portfolios in the Delhi government, including finance, education, and public works.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Atishi Marlena | File

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Atishi was unanimously chosen as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, following a proposal by Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting with the party's legislators on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, who had been jailed over allegations related to the Delhi liquor policy case, declared on Sunday that he would step down within 48 hours of his release and called for early elections in Delhi. He is expected to officially tender his resignation later today, following a meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 p.m.

Atishi, now the second woman to hold the position of Chief Minister in Delhi after Sheila Dikshit, has been a central figure within AAP. She currently holds key portfolios in the Delhi government, including finance, education, and public works. Her leadership is seen as a continuation of the party's governance under Kejriwal's vision.

About Atishi's Political Career

Atishi’s political career gained prominence during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when she was appointed as the AAP candidate in charge of East Delhi. However, she lost that election to BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir by a margin of 4.77 lakh votes. Despite that setback, Atishi rebounded during the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, winning from the Kalkaji constituency in South Delhi by defeating BJP’s Dharambir Singh with a margin of 11,422 votes.

Following the resignations of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyender Jain, Atishi was inducted into the Delhi Cabinet along with Saurabh Bharadwaj, marking her rise within AAP’s leadership.

Arvind Kejriwal To Step Down As Delhi Chief Minister Today, Meeting With Lieutenant Governor VK...
article-image

Key Names Who Were In CM Race

Several names had been considered as Kejriwal's potential successor, including Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Reports citing party insiders also mentioned that Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal and Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel were among the probables. Other candidates included Mangolpuri MLA Rakhi Birla, Kondli legislator Kuldeep Kumar, and some speculated that a member of the minority community might be chosen, given the party’s wavering support from that group since the 2020 Delhi riots.

