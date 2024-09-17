Arvind Kejriwal To Step Down As Delhi Chief Minister Today, Meeting With Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Scheduled; No Word On Next CM Yet

Arvind Kejriwal addressing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Sunday (September 15, 2024) | ANI

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal’s self-imposed 48-hour deadline to resign as Delhi's Chief Minister ends today, with a meeting reportedly scheduled at 4:30 pm with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. It remains unclear who will succeed him.

Following his bail from the Supreme Court on Saturday, Kejriwal made the surprising announcement of his intent to step down. He framed his decision as an appeal to the public, stating that while the legal court had granted him justice, he now sought judgment from the people's court. On Sunday, he reaffirmed his plan to resign, setting a two-day countdown. “If I have worked, vote for me,” he said, emphasizing that he would seek re-election if deemed innocent by the people of Delhi.

उनकी साज़िशें हमारे चट्टान जैसे हौसलों को नहीं तोड़ पाईं, हम फिर से आपके बीच में हैं। हम देश के लिए यूँ ही लड़ते रहेंगे, बस आप सब लोगों का साथ चाहिए। https://t.co/o5mBn8vOx3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2024

No Word On Kejriwal's Successor

Despite multiple high-level meetings within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the weekend, there is still no official word on who will take over as Chief Minister. On Monday, Kejriwal consulted the party’s Political Affairs Committee and had private discussions with several senior leaders, according to AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal’s former deputy, has also vowed not to contest for the position, as he is similarly embroiled in legal troubles. Sisodia was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case and spent 18 months in jail before being granted bail, leaving him out of the running.

Frontrunners In CM Race

Among the frontrunners to potentially succeed Kejriwal are Atishi, one of AAP's most visible ministers, and other senior party figures such as Saurabh Bhardwaj, Raghav Chadha, Kailash Gahlot and Sanjay Singh. However, no definitive candidate has been confirmed as of now.

Kejriwal has requested that elections in Delhi be held in November, in tandem with Maharashtra's elections, despite the fact that Delhi’s assembly polls are not scheduled until February next year. He maintains that the people are eager to re-elect him.

Even if Kejriwal were to win another election, his legal challenges remain. The Supreme Court, while granting him bail, has imposed several restrictions. He is currently barred from accessing his office, entering the Delhi Secretariat, or signing any official documents without the Lieutenant Governor’s consent—effectively limiting his ability to function as Chief Minister.

Criticism Over Resignation Move

The opposition has seized on Kejriwal's resignation announcement. The BJP has mocked the delay, questioning why he hasn’t resigned immediately, while the Delhi Congress dismissed the move as a political stunt, pointing out that Kejriwal didn’t resign during Delhi’s recent crises, such as the floods and water shortages.