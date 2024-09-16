Arvind Kejriwal To Resign: Who Will Become The Next Chief Minister Of Delhi?

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced he will resign from his post. | X | ANI

The announcement made by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday that he would resign from his top post has sparked speculation about his potential successor, with the names of many senior AAP leaders doing the rounds.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Resign

According to a recent interview of Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj with ANI, he has stated that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will submit his resignation tomorrow, and soon after the legislative party will vote and elect a leader.

"The leader who will be elected will present the claim to the President through the Lieutenant Governor. The MLAs are with us. So obviously that person will be called and will take oath. I think this whole process should be completed within a week..." AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Meanwhile, Sisodia has also announced that he will campaign alongside Kejriwal, seeking votes based on honesty and will not assume any official post until he receives a clean chit from the people.

Possible Candidates For Delhi CM

Reports suggest that the possibility of a successor includes incumbent Delhi legislators such as Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain.

The chance of Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, occupying the post cannot be ruled out either. Some leaders have said that a Dalit leader could be appointed as the next Chief Minister, although they did not name any specific individuals.

The AAP convenor himself has ruled out the possibility of his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, taking over and has confirmed that someone from the AAP will fill his position until the elections are held.

Candidature Of Atishi

Among the front-runners for the chief ministerial post, Atishi stands out due to her management of multiple key portfolios, including education, finance, revenue and law.Kejriwal had nominated her to hoist the tricolour on Independence Day in his place. However, this nomination was rejected and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor appointed Gahlot for the task instead.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The current term of the Delhi Assembly is set to expire on February 11, 2025. The last assembly election in Delhi was held on February 8, 2020. AAP secured 62 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 8 seats in the 70-member assembly.