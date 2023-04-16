Atiq Ahmed killed: Attackers confess they killed gangster-politician for fame, says report |

Three people have been arrested in connection with the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj on Saturday. The attackers posed as journalists and shot the two brothers at point-blank range during a media interaction. After killing the brothers, the attackers shouted slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" before being immediately overpowered and arrested by the police.

Motive for the killing: Wanted to become famous

According to a report in Times Now, the three attackers, identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya, and Sunny, have confessed to the crime and told police during the interrogation that they killed Atiq Ahmed because they wanted to become famous. The three men were small-time criminals who already have cases against them.

Chief Minister directs formation of judicial commission

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the formation of a three-member judicial commission to probe the sensational killings. He has instructed police officers to be on alert and ensure peace, law, and order is maintained in the state to prevent any public disturbances.

Security has been tightened in Uttar Pradesh, and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued in all districts to maintain law and order. Police patrolling is also being conducted in Ayodhya, Mau, Mathura, and other districts of the state.

The killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf has sent shockwaves across the state of Uttar Pradesh. Atiq Ahmed, who had more than 100 criminal cases against him, was a controversial figure who had been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal murder case.

His son Asad was also killed in an encounter by the UP Special Task Force at Jhansi earlier this year. The motive behind the killing being to become famous shows the disturbing trend of crime for notoriety and its consequences.