Atiq Ahmed killed: Video of shooters chanting Jai Shri Ram after attack emerges; AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacts |

A video has emerged showing two shooters at the site where Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. In the video, the shooters can be seen firing shots and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' The shooters were reportedly apprehended on the spot by police.

Three arrested assailants identified

The three arrested assailants have been identified as Arun Maurya, Naveen Tiwari, and Sonu, who have surrendered to the police. One of the shooters was seen carrying a backpack.

What's Going On?

Why To Chant Jai Shri Ram After Shooting?

Doesn't Seems Same As Terrorists Do? They Chant According To Their Religion.#AtiqueAhmed pic.twitter.com/6uQPIPutdG — KARAN (@karansehwag) April 16, 2023

Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed killed while being taken for medical examination

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead while they were being taken for medical examination. The incident occurred a day after Atiq's son Asad and another gangster Ghulam were shot dead by police in the Jhansi district. The area where Atiq Ahmed was gunned down was full of chaos after multiple shots were fired at the brothers.

Owaisi reacts to Atiq Ahmed's killing

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has reacted to the killing of Atiq Ahmed. Owaisi stated, "Atiq and his brother were in police custody. He was handcuffed. JSR slogans were also raised. The killing of both is the failure of Yogi's law and order system. Those celebrating encounter raj are also responsible for this murder."

Less security provided during medical test

Atiq and his brother Ashraf were brought for a medical test in three vehicles, which was less than half of the security provided to them when they were taken to court. One police constable was injured during the firing in Prayagraj.

Shooters surrendered after firing

All three shooters surrendered to the police after firing. The attackers reportedly did not fire on the constables who were trying to apprehend them but got hit during the firing on Atiq.

The emergence of the video of the shooters chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' has created a buzz on social media. The incident has raised questions about the security provided to the Ahmed brothers during their medical examination.