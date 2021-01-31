At minus 8.8, Srinagar records coldest night after 30 years

Srinagar: Srinagar recorded the coldest night after 30 years, as the temperature plummeted to minus 8.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Officials of the meteorological department said the minimum temperature dropped to minus 8.8 in Srinagar.

"From today onwards there is going to be perceptible improvement in the night temperatures in both J&K and Ladakh," the officials said adding that the maximum temperature was 2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Saturday which is also the lowest maximum recorded this season.

Sonam Lotus, director of the MeT department for J&K and Ladakh told IANS that minus 8.8 is the lowest minimum temperature recorded after exactly 30 years in Srinagar.