Jeweller, who obtained J&K domicile certificate last month, shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

People belonging to outside J&K who have been living here for many decades can now buy and own property in the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 35A. Earlier, only the subjects of erstwhile J&K state could legally own land and other immovable property.

The Resistance Front (TRF) claims responsibility

The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror outfit, owned responsibility for the murder asserting that the new domicile law is 'unacceptable and any outsider who tries to own property here would meet the same fate'.

The TRF is believed to be an amalgam of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfits.

A lesser known terror outfit calling itself the United Liberation Front of J&K has praised TRF and warned 'outsiders' not to purchase property in J&K unless they are prepared to meet the jeweller's fate.

New challenge for security forces

After the murder of the Punjab-born jeweller, who lived in Kashmir for over 40 years, security forces are faced with a grim challenge.

The police have said they are investigating the case and analysing the threat perception to other domicile holders, NDTV reported.

"We have picked up a few people. One of the attackers can be seen in CCTV footage as well. We are hopeful that we will be able to track him down," a senior officer was quoted as saying by the report.

(With IANS inputs)