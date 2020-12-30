Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Parimpora area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.
Terrorists had opened fire on security forces during a cordon and search operation in the area on Tuesday evening, a police official said.
He said the cordon was strengthened and the two sides exchanged fire intermittently throughout the night.
While one terrorist was killed early morning, two others were shot dead a few hours later, the official said.
Sharing details of the encounter, a top Army officer said the kind of ammunition terrorists used against the forces throughout the night reflects that they were planning something huge near the National Highway.
"We had inputs about terrorists preparing for a huge attack in the area. A building near National Highway was cordoned and terrorists asked to surrender. As one of them tried to come out, other 2 terrorists hiding inside threw grenades at forces," Major General HS Sahi said.
"The joint operation launched by Army, J&K Police and CRPF concluded at 11:30am today. We again appealed to terrorists to surrender in morning but they replied by firing and threw grenades. Thereafter, all 3 terrorists were neutralised," he said.
