Assam: SIT to be formed in Batadraba police station fire incident; 7 arrested, 15 detained so far

Assam Police detained 15 people and seven were arrested on Sunday in connection with the police station torching case in Nagaon. A mob set Batadrava police station on fire in Nagaon district after a man allegedly died in police custody on Saturday.

GP Singh, Special DGP L&O during a press conference said, "A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed in matter."

"Have ordered an independent probe into alleged custodial death of Safikul Islam," Singh added.

"7 people were arrested& 15 people were detained in connection with setting fire to Batadraba police station y'day, May 21. SIT will be formed in matter," GP Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Nagaon administration on Sunday demolished the residences of five families allegedly involved in setting fire to the police station.

Assam Police suspended the officer in charge of Batadraba police station to ensure a fair probe in the matter of the death of Safiqul Islam in custody.

"We take the unfortunate death of Safiqul Islam very seriously and have put the OC of Batadraba thana on suspension and the rest of the staff closed. If there is any foul play at our end, we mean to find that and punish the guilty according to the law. No second thoughts," said Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

He claimed that the police station was set on fire as part of an organised attack.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 05:43 PM IST